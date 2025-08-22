VA Loma Linda Healthcare System to Receive Infrastructure Improvements

PRESS RELEASE

August 22, 2025

Loma Linda, CA - The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.

The extra funding means more resources to repair and update aging VA facilities and technology. The additional funds will come from savings gleaned from various VHA reform efforts. The additions will bring total NRM program spending for fiscal year 2025 to $2.8 billion — a nearly $500 million increase from fiscal year 2024.

The money will be spent on a variety of improvement projects at various VA health care facilities across the nation. At VA Loma Linda Healthcare System, the following improvement is scheduled to occur:

Renovate Front Lobby to improve Patient Access to the Veterans Resource Center

“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure help improve care for Veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”

The improvements announced today are the latest in a growing list of VA accomplishments during the second Trump Administration, including: