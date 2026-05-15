VA Loma Linda Healthcare System upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 26, 2026

Loma Linda, CA - VA Loma Linda Healthcare System (VALLHS) today announced it will begin infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize,

repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans

Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VALLHS improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

• Renovate Medical Support Area

• Replace Facility Waste, Drain and Vent Piping

• Construct Covered Walkway to Outpatient Buildings

• Replace Exterior Windows and Doors

• Renovate Inpatient Pharmacy Phase II

• Replace Exhaust Fans and Balance Envelope

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and

these funds will enable the VA Loma Linda Healthcare Center to achieve that goal,” said

Medical Center Director Scott Kelter. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these

projects will enable us to achieve just that.”



These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA

during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

• Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 60%.

• Eliminated the backlog of Veteran families waiting for VA health care.

• Processed record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year

high of three million claims processed Sept. 30.

• Opened 25 new health care clinics, expanding access for Vets around the

country.

• Offered Veterans more than 1.9 million appointments outside of normal operating

hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving

Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.



For more information, contact Donovan Hoskins at Donovan.hoskins@va.gov or (909)

735-7497