Advance Care Planning
Advance Care Planning is the process of documenting your preferences for health care and designating a health care agent. The document which is also referred to as a directive is used by your agent and healthcare team to guide your care if you are unable to communicate or make your own decisions. Anything can happen at any time and Advance Care Planning can help keep you in control of your own healthcare.
Advance Care Planning considers:
- Your values
- Your culture
- Your spiritual beliefs
- Which treatments may or may not be right for you
- Who you would like to speak for you if you cannot speak for yourself
Advance Care Planning can help:
- Family and friends understand your wishes and advocate for what you want
- Guide your healthcare team to carry out your medical decisions
- Specify treatments and care you do or do not want
- Give you and your trusted others peace of mind knowing your preferences are known and documented.
- Reduce burden and stress during stressful times
Advance Care Planning Workshops (ACP-GV):
Advance Care Planning Workshops are made up of Veterans, just like you, who are interested in learning more about Advance Care Planning. They provide education, information and answers about Advance Care Planning and Advance Directives.
Through these workshops, Veterans experience:
- A group setting where you can talk, learn and share experiences with other Veterans
- Access to health care providers to ask questions and understand how to complete the VA Advance Directive
- The chance to invite a friend or family member to attend the Workshop with you
- Support while thinking about and talking about this difficult topic
- The chance to document your wishes in an Advance Directive
Veterans encouraged to attend an ACP-GV Workshop are:
- All Veterans! Advance Care Planning is not based on health status, age or knowledge level of Advance Care Planning and there can always be more to learn
- If you do not have an Advance Directive on file with the VA, or you would like to update your existing Advance Directive
- If you have not engaged in Advance Care Planning in the last 3 years. ACP is a lifelong, ongoing process that should be revisited frequently
- After a significant loss or life change (ie., marriage, divorce, death of listed agent)
- After any significant diagnosis or change in your health status
- Veterans can bring a guest (i.e. partner, caregiver, friend, family member, etc.)
For more information or to make an appointment:
VA Loma Linda Advance Directive Program Coordinators
- Kristina Thornton
- Tenora Williams
Take Control. Keep Control. Be Prepared.
Advance Care Planning Resources
-
As a VA patient you have a say in the health care you receive.
-
Download a VA Form 10-0137. Use VA Form 10-0137 to give specific people permission to make health care decisions for you, and to let VA health care providers know your wishes for medical, mental health, long-term, and other types of care.
-
VA web page with overview of ACP-GV program
-
All Veterans, whether healthy or ill, young or old, receiving healthcare in a clinic, hospital, or at home, deserve to have their wishes heard and healthcare preferences honored. This series of animated stories highlights different communication approaches and tools to support patients at any age or stage of health in sharing, documenting, and honoring their healthcare goals and preferences.