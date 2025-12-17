MOVE! Weight Management Program

How do I join the VA Loma Linda MOVE! Program?

If you are receiving care at VA Loma Linda, contact our office directly at to be scheduled into our orientation class - Jumpstart. This one-time class is held virtually over VA Video Connect (VVC) as well as in-person at the Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) in Redlands and is the first step towards joining the MOVE! Program.

In this session you will: