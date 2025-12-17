MOVE! Weight Management Program
MOVE! is the VA’s comprehensive lifestyle intervention designed to help Veterans self-manage their health and weight using evidence-based tools and strategies, discussion, reflection, and support from others. If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things that matter most to you. The MOVE! Program focuses on three core aspects of weight management: nutrition, behavioral counseling, and physical activity
How do I join the VA Loma Linda MOVE! Program?
If you are receiving care at VA Loma Linda, contact our office directly at
In this session you will:
- Consider what is important in your life and how your whole health affects it
- Learn how the MOVE! Program and other VA Loma Linda lifestyle interventions can support your health and weight management goals.
- Decide whether now is the right time to work on weight management. If it is, enroll in a MOVE! program option or begin working on weight management independently.
MOVE! Program Options
After attending the MOVE! Jumpstart Orientation, you can choose to enroll in a flexible program option that works best for you. These programs are led by various MOVE! clinicians that include Registered Dietitians, Registered Nurses, Psychologists, Physical Therapists, Physicians and Social Workers.
MOVE! Groups
- These clinician-led groups offer 12-weekly sessions offered virtually or in-person at the ACC and participating Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCS).
- Groups are offered at various times & days during the week throughout the year.
- These groups follow the 16-module MOVE! curriculum which could be found on the MOVE! Programs website: https://www.move.va.gov/MOVE/vetworkbook.asp
- You and your MOVE! facilitator will help set SMART goals towards improving your nutrition, physical activity, and health behaviors.
- SMART goals are Specific, Measurable, Action-oriented, Realistic, and Time-based.
TeleMOVE!
- A 90-day in-home messaging program for those that prefer to review MOVE! materials on their own with periodic check-ins with a clinician to evaluate your goals.
- You will receive Home Telehealth devices to complete daily health sessions. Web-based options are also available.
- Must have Primary Care Provider within VA to be eligible.
MOVE! Maintenance
- This monthly virtual group is offered to those who have completed a MOVE! Group or TeleMOVE! and are looking for continued accountability, further education and support with managing your weight long-term.
- Many people stop losing weight or begin to regain weight about 6 months after starting a weight management program. This is because of changes in the body that cannot be controlled and challenges sustaining weight loss behaviors. Weight regain should not be viewed as a personal failure. For most people, weight management is a life-long journey
Be Active and MOVE!
- This 8-week virtual group led by a Physical Therapist provides Veterans with supervised group physical activity.
- Available to those currently enrolled or have completed a MOVE! group or TeleMOVE!
Support Tools
These are tools that may be used with the options above. When used alone they are not Program participation options.
MOVE! ® Coach app
- This smart phone app is available on Apple iTunes or the Google Play store and provides you with weight management education and resources in an easy and convenient way.
- Users can monitor their progress with their health and weight goals
- Includes the full 16-module MOVE! curriculum, exercise and calorie trackers, tools to manage stress and additional resources on health behaviors, nutrition and physical activity.
- Learn more here https://mobile.va.gov/app/move-coach
Annie
- A VA Text messaging service that empowers Veterans to take an active role in their health care by sending various automated self-care reminders.
- This self-care tool can motivate you to stay on track with your health goals.
- Learn more here https://mobile.va.gov/app/annie-veterans
Weight Management Medications and Metabolic/Bariatric Surgery
- Some Veterans may benefit from additional interventions for weight management like medication or surgery.
- The MOVE! Program does not prescribe medications or perform surgery but provides the recommended comprehensive lifestyle intervention which is the foundation for all interventions to treat obesity.
- You will need to be actively participating in MOVE! or similar Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention to be considered for a weight management medication.
- To learn if any of these treatment options are right for you, please discuss with your healthcare provider.
- Additional information on metabolic/bariatric surgery is available here: https://www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov/Search/142,41712_VA
- Additional information on Weight management medications is available here: https://www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov/TestsTreatments/Digestive/142,…
Weight Management Medications and Metabolic/Bariatric Surgery
- Some Veterans may benefit from additional interventions for weight management like medication or surgery.
- The MOVE! Program does not prescribe medications or perform surgery but provides the recommended comprehensive lifestyle intervention which is the foundation for all interventions to treat obesity.
- You will need to be actively participating in MOVE! or similar Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention to be considered for a weight management medication.
- To learn if any of these treatment options are right for you, please discuss with your healthcare provider.
- Additional information on metabolic/bariatric surgery is available here: https://www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov/Search/142,41712_VA
- Additional information on Weight management medications is available here: https://www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov/TestsTreatments/Digestive/142,71772_VA
Other Helpful Resources:
- VA Loma Linda MOVE! Office:
Recipes, Cookbooks, and Cooking Videos
8-week fillable Food and Activity log
https://www.move.va.gov/MOVE/docs/resources/VeteranFoodAndActivityLog-8week-Fillable.pdf
- MOVE! Stories
https://www.move.va.gov/MOVE/Stories/index.asp
- National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention