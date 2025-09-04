VA Loma Linda Auditory Research Group

BACKGROUND

The Auditory Research Group at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System (VALLHCS) was established in 2013 by Dr. Marjorie Leek, who came to VALLHCS after a highly productive career as a research audiologist and senior hearing scientist at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Audiology and Speech Pathology Center and a founding member of the National Center for Rehabilitative Auditory Research at the VA Portland Healthcare System.

Auditory disorders, including hearing loss and tinnitus are the two of the most prevalent service-connected disabilities within the VA healthcare system, accounting for nearly 5 million recipients of VA benefits and hundreds of millions of dollars a year for audiological services and compensation. As our population ages, the number of Veterans with significant hearing disorders will continue to grow. The Auditory Research Group investigates the causes, diagnosis, and treatment of hearing and related perceptual disabilities among Veterans.

The effects of hearing loss on Veterans can be devastating, leading to social isolation, loss of income, and significant problems communicating with family, friends, co-workers and other significant persons as the ability to understand speech becomes difficult. Over the years, our group has contributed new knowledge regarding auditory processing of speech and other important communication signals, leading to advancements in hearing aids and other treatments. We have garnered significant national funding in support of our research from agencies such as VA, the National Institutes of Health, and the Department of Defense.

MISSION

Provide Veterans with the opportunity to participate in meaningful auditory research.

Promote development of diagnostics, treatments, and rehabilitative strategies to address the unique and complex needs of Veterans with auditory disorders.

Improve access to audiological care for Veterans and train the next generation of audiologists and hearing scientists to meet the growing need for VA audiological care.

Leverage the latest advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide better and more efficient audiological care for Veterans.

CLINICAL RESEARCH

Clinical auditory research at VALLHCS is currently focused on the following areas:

Clinical trials testing novel strategies for hearing aid fitting and signal processing Using psychoacoustics and electrophysiology to develop better diagnostic tools for age- and noise-related hearing loss Using neuroimaging to understand the brain systems underlying functional hearing difficulties in blast-exposed Veterans Leveraging artificial intelligence for earlier identification and diagnosis of auditory disorders

Other collaborative organizations are the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, National Center for Rehabilitative Auditory Research, and University of California, San Diego.

Current VALLHCS Auditory Research Investigators:

Jonathan Venezia, Ph.D.

Hongzhe Li, Ph.D.

Wei Dong, Ph.D.

Jeffrey Rumschlag, Ph.D.

Oren Poliva, Ph.D.

Audiology Research Coordinator:

Akai McKinley, contact