Ms. Filart-Guzman earned her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Southern California with a concentration in Community Organizing Planning and Administration in 2006. During her VA career, she has specialized in the treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Substance Use, and Rapid Rehousing. Ms. Filart-Guzman is the Section Chief for Mental Health Recovery. In this role, she secured a multi-million-dollar contract for Veterans sober living and has championed the development of VA Loma Linda’s Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program, now in design. She is a graduate of the Health Care Leaders Development Program (HCLDP) and is pursuing a Lean Black Belt. Over the past year, she has also served as Acting Assistant Director, further demonstrating her leadership and commitment to advancing Veteran care.