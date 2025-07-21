As Chief Executive Officer, he oversees a budget of $800 million annually to deliver health care services to more than 78,000 military Veterans in Southern California. Mr. Sraon leads a team of over 3,400 clinicians and business professionals in service of our nation's heroes.

Mr. Sraon joined VA in 2004 and has served in progressive roles throughout his health care leadership journey, making positive contributions at seven different VA facilities and the VA Central Office in Washington, DC. His primary focus is continuous improvement in delivering safe, quality, patient-centered care.

Mr. Sraon earned his medical degree at Dayanand Medical College in Ludhiana, Punjab, India, and is a non-practicing physician who transitioned to a career in healthcare administration. He completed his Master of Business Administration in Healthcare and Marketing at Loyola University Chicago Graduate School of Business. He is a graduate of the Health Care Leadership Development Program, Leadership VA, and the Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program. Mr. Sraon is a board-certified health care executive and fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.