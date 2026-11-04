Scott Kelter

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Kelter served as the Medical Center Director at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, where he oversaw operations across the main site, four community-based outpatient clinics, and a primary care telehealth outreach clinic spanning 16 counties and three states. His leadership encompasses a broad range of services including ambulatory medical and mental health care, specialty care (both in-person and via telehealth), coordination with community providers, a 36-bed residential substance abuse rehabilitation treatment program, and a home-based primary care program.

A retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, Mr. Kelter brings over two decades of military service, including 10 years of active duty in aviation. His military honors include the Meritorious Service Medal, three Aerial Achievement Medals, and an Air Medal. He is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. As of September 20, 2026, concluded his detail as Interim Medical Center Director and rejoined as the permanent Medical Center Director.