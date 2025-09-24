Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experiences (APPE)

During APPE rotations, students have a unique opportunity to develop essential skills such as professionalism, communication, problem-solving, critical thinking, and professional competence. The VA Loma Linda Pharmacy Service encourages preceptors to highlight the importance of connecting knowledge, critical thinking, and practical action.

Ultimately, our goal is to empower students to design safe and effective pharmacotherapy plans, optimize patients’ outcomes, ensure the safe and accurate preparation and dispensing of medications, offer reliable healthcare information, and promote public health.

The APPE rotations provide students with opportunities to apply their knowledge and develop the skills required of a practicing pharmacist. The VA Loma Linda Pharmacy Service offers a variety of APPE rotations. Below are the rotations offered: