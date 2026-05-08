Clinical Pastoral Education
Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) is professional, interfaith, experiential, clinical education preparing students for vocations in spiritual care. CPE Students from a broad range of belief systems are supervised in the art and science of spiritual and pastoral care. Through reflective practice and feedback, students develop awareness of themselves as people and of the spiritual needs of those in their care. Reflecting from the perspective of one’s own beliefs and values, students gain knowledge in spiritual care. Students develop skills in interpersonal and interprofessional relationships.
The VA Loma Linda CPE program will host four CPE units per year for the joint residency and fellowship program. Each CPE residency and fellowship group will include six to seven members. The CPE program is open to both civilians and veterans alike. CPE residents are assigned to different clinics and services throughout the residency year and work with board certified Chaplain Preceptors who provide mentorship and clinical oversight.
CPE residents typically complete clinical hours in the following areas: Medical/Surgical, Pre-op, ICU, Emergency, Hemodialysis, and Healthcare for Homeless Veterans. CPE fellows have the option to focus on one of two areas of clinical experience, mental health and hospice/palliative care. CPE students may conduct spirituality groups (on their own or with a Staff Chaplain) and lead a weekly Sunday worship service in our Community Living Center.
Learn more about Clinical Pastoral Education.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the purpose of the CPE program?
Some students preparing for professions in ministry may enroll in CPE to facilitate their process of vocational discernment. Others, already experienced in ministry in other settings, may engage in CPE to enhance their spiritual care effectiveness. Those with a vocation to chaplaincy complete the four-unit residency with a goal to become board certified chaplains, as a prerequisite to board certification as a professional chaplain.
How do I apply to the program?
Fill out the ACPE application form, making sure to read the instructions carefully and fully answering the essay questions. Your application should be limited to eight (8) pages. Be sure to include your final self-evaluation, your Educator final evaluation, and a recent verbatim. The application should be saved and sent as a single PDF file. It can be emailed to Kraig Beardemphl at Beardemphl.Kraig@va.gov
If you would prefer to use US mail, address the envelope to:
Rev. Kraig Beardemphl
Attn: Chaplain Service
VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
11201 Benton St.
Loma Linda, CA 92357
What is the application process?
Students should apply a minimum of six (6) months prior to the start of the CPE unit. Applications are taken on a rolling basis until the unit is filled. An application interview is required with a panel made up of the CPE educator(s), staff chaplain(s), and an interdisciplinary team member(s). After the interview, within two (2) weeks the applicant is notified that either 1) they have been accepted into the program, 2) they are put on a waiting list, or 3) they have not been accepted into the program.
Why do I have to apply so early?
There are two reasons. First, the application pool is competitive, and it can take several weeks to get from application to interview. Second, as a federal agency, the VA process for onboarding CPE residents is complex and can take two months to complete. It requires a full background check, immunizations, and other requirements.
Is there an application fee or tuition?
No fees or tuition are charged in VA CPE programs.
What types of CPE are offered at this program?
VA Loma Linda currently offers Level I and Level II residency units, Level IIF fellowship units, and Certified Educator Candidacy training (we do not currently have an opening for a CEC position).
Are the CPE residents paid?
Yes. CPE residents are paid a stipend, which increases for those in the second year (must have completed at least four previous units of CPE). The stipend amount is competitive with other CPE residencies in the area. An exact amount will be provided upon application to the program as it increases annually. Benefits, such as vacation leave, sick leave, eleven federal holidays, health insurance, and dental insurance are also included.
What are the requirements to apply?
Applicants must have a Master of Divinity degree from a CHEA or ATS accredited school. Applicants must be US citizens or permanent residents. Male students must be registered with the selective service. One previous unit of CPE is required for first-year residency. Four units of CPE are required for the second-year fellowship.
When are the CPE units conducted?
The CPE residency and fellowship run jointly beginning in early October and continuing for one full calendar year. All units include a minimum of 100 hours of class time and 300 hours of patient care experience. There is an approximately 2-week gap between each unit during which time the residents and fellows focus on veteran care in their clinical assignments.
What does a typical CPE day look like?
Eight to ten hours of class will spread over two days each week. The other 30 hours will be dedicated to clinical practice. During class time, students engage in verbatim presentations (case studies) on their patient care and didactics on a range of topics including medical and mental health issues and spiritual care skills. The group will meet one hour per week for group dynamics work and processing. Students will have a one-hour individual supervision session with the Certified Educator or Certified Educator Candidate weekly. Clinical time is any time spent caring for patients, their families, or staff. Residents are expected to chart all patient visits in the VA Loma Linda Health System’s electronic medical record.
For more information or to apply for CPE at the Loma Linda VA Healthcare System, please contact:
Kraig Beardemphl MDiv, BCC
CPE Educator
VA Loma Linda Health System
Phone:
Email: Beardemphl.Kraig@va.gov
The VA Loma Linda CPE program is accredited by ACPE: The Standard for Spiritual Care & Education to provide Level I and Level II CPE, and Certified Educator Candidate training. For more information, contact ACPE; 1 Concourse Pkwy, Suite 800, Atlanta, GA 30328, 404-320-1472.
ACPE: The Standard for Spiritual Care & Education