The VA Loma Linda CPE program will host four CPE units per year for the joint residency and fellowship program. Each CPE residency and fellowship group will include six to seven members. The CPE program is open to both civilians and veterans alike. CPE residents are assigned to different clinics and services throughout the residency year and work with board certified Chaplain Preceptors who provide mentorship and clinical oversight.

CPE residents typically complete clinical hours in the following areas: Medical/Surgical, Pre-op, ICU, Emergency, Hemodialysis, and Healthcare for Homeless Veterans. CPE fellows have the option to focus on one of two areas of clinical experience, mental health and hospice/palliative care. CPE students may conduct spirituality groups (on their own or with a Staff Chaplain) and lead a weekly Sunday worship service in our Community Living Center.

Learn more about Clinical Pastoral Education.