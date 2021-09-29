Clinical Dentistry Disciplines

Diagnosis and Treatment Planning

Residents will receive lectures and presentations in providing comprehensive care to patients. Strong emphasis is placed on proper diagnostic skills.

Restorative Dentistry

Clinical work in this area provides the resident with varied experiences to improve his/her proficiency in operative procedures. Lectures and demonstrations are presented throughout the year.

Oral Surgery

The resident will spend considerable time in oral surgery under the supervision of our oral surgeon. Residents will perform extractions and be trained in surgical procedures in the dental clinic and the Medical Center operating rooms. Oral surgery performed will include removal of impacted teeth (often with IV sedation), osseous and soft tissue surgery, implant placement and biopsies.

Prosthodontics

The resident has the opportunity to spent optimal time in this specialty. The program is particularly strong in this field, as there are a great number of prosthodontic cases available. The resident experiences all phases in the fabrication of full dentures, partial dentures, crowns, bridges, immediate dentures and special prostheses for patients who have undergone surgical removal of tumors of the oral cavity. Implant experience will be provided for treatment planning and work-up of cases.

Periodontics

Diagnosis etiology and rationale of periodontal treatment are presented. The importance of follow-up home care and professional maintenance is stressed. Specific periodontal treatment is presented by lecture, demonstration and supervised treatment administered by the resident. Residents will be trained in periodontal surgical techniques by our staff periodontist. Experience in both emergency cases and management of chronic periodontal disease is available.

Endodontics

The staff supervise this specialty. Both the theory and techniques of conventional and surgical endodontics are presented. Training in use of rotary system, warm vertical condensation, use of apex locater and microscope.

The clinical program is oriented toward a general practice schedule, in that, fixed periods of time are not spent within each specialty area (with the exception of oral surgery). Rather, treatment is provided as a private practice so that each day is varied and residents are able to control their own appointment schedules. It is a flexible program where residents may pursue individual interests while completing required assignments in various fields of dentistry.

Goals and Objectives

Enhance knowledge and diagnostic/clinical skills in general dentistry by having residents act as a primary care provider performing comprehensive dentistry for patients. Diagnose oral and maxillofacial diseases and provide dental care in the context of each patient's total health care needs. Improve technical skills via exposure to alternative materials, instrumentation and techniques. Function effectively within interdisciplinary health care teams. Apply scientific principles to learning and oral health care. This includes using critical thinking, evidence or outcomes-based clinical decision-making. Utilize the value of professional ethics, lifelong learner, patient centered care, adaptability, and acceptance of cultural diversity in professional practice. Plan and provide multidisciplinary oral health care for a wide variety of patients including patients with special needs. Manage the delivery of oral health care by applying concepts of patient/practice management and quality improvement. Pursue individual areas of interest and achieve career goals. Understand the oral health needs, medical conditions and issues of Veterans. Understand the importance of community service by providing dental education to Veterans and hospital staff during hospital wide expositions.

In addition to the overall program objectives, we have compiled specific discipline requirements in an effort to help guide residents through the various dental disciplines and off-service rotations. These objectives and requirements focus on subjects which we believe must be addressed to fulfill the overall objectives of the GPR program.