Nursing Students
Nursing Students to complete forms to onboard at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
Complete, Print and Sign all of the following:
Complete Mandatory Training and Print Certificates
The online mandatory training modules are expected to take up to 1 hour to complete, but does not have to be finished in one sitting.
During self registration you will need to provide this information:
VA Location Code: LOM (VA Loma Linda Healthcare System)
VA Point of Contact Email: VHALOMClinicalEducation@va.gov
Read and Complete
Processing for students can take up to 6 weeks at a minimum.
For more information, please call Tiffany Gratton 909-825-7084 extension 2008, Tiffany.Gratton@va.gov and Ahmed Hariri 909-825-7084.extension 1511, Ahmed.Hariri@va.gov