 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Nursing Students

Nursing Students to complete forms to onboard at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System

Complete, Print and Sign all of the following:

REVIEW FIRST – Onboarding Checklist (PDF)
Educational Data Form (PDF)
Self-ID Handicap SF2561 (PDF)
Nursing Student WOC Letter (DOC)
VA Security ROB Form (PDF)
Race Form SF181 (PDF)
VA Form 710 (PDF)
New Employee Info for Badge (PDF)
Clinical Trainee Registration Form (PDF)
Applicant Statement of Selective Service Registration Status (Males Only) (PDF)
Finger Print Form (DOCX)

Complete Mandatory Training and Print Certificates

The online mandatory training modules are expected to take up to 1 hour to complete, but does not have to be finished in one sitting.

Mandatory Training Instructions (PDF)

  • During self registration you will need to provide this information:

  • Read and Complete

CPRS Computer Tutorials Validation Form (DOC)
Guidelines for Interactions between Clinical Faculty and the Pharmaceutical Industry and Health Industry Practices that Create Conflicts of Interest (PDF)

 Processing for students can take up to 6 weeks at a minimum.

For more information, please call Tiffany Gratton 909-825-7084 extension 2008, Tiffany.Gratton@va.gov and Ahmed Hariri 909-825-7084.extension 1511, Ahmed.Hariri@va.gov

Last updated: