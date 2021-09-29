Resident Physicians
The following documentation and training must be completed before you can work at the VA.
In addition you must come to the VA before LLUMC orientation to be fingerprinted Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Please email VHALOMClinicalEducation@va.gov to schedule.
You will need to bring two of the following current forms of identification for fingerprinting:
- Government-issued photo identification card (i.e. drivers license, military identification, passport)
- Permanent Resident Card (if applicable)
- Social Security Card
Complete, Print and Sign all of the following:
Read:
Complete Mandatory Training and Print Certificates
The online mandatory training modules are expected to take up to 1 hour to complete, but does not have to be finished in one sitting.
During self registration you will need to provide this information:
VA Location Code: LOM (VA Loma Linda Healthcare System)
VA Point of Contact Email: VHALOMClinicalEducation@va.gov
