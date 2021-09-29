 Skip to Content
Resident Physicians

The following documentation and training must be completed before you can work at the VA.

In addition you must come to the VA before LLUMC orientation to be fingerprinted Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.  Please email VHALOMClinicalEducation@va.gov to schedule.

You will need to bring two of the following current forms of identification for fingerprinting:

  • Government-issued photo identification card (i.e. drivers license, military identification, passport)
  • Permanent Resident Card (if applicable)
  • Social Security Card

Complete, Print and Sign all of the following:

REVIEW FIRST - Onboarding Checklist (PDF)
Fingerprint Form (DOCX)
Appointment Letter (DOCX)
Applicant Statement of Selective Registration Status (Males Only) (PDF)
I-9 Form Employment Eligibility Verfication (PDF)
VA Form 710 (PDF)
Self-ID Handicap SF2561 (PDF)
Race Form SF81 (PDF)
Educational Data Form (PDF)

Read:

Resident Guide (DOCX)
Guidelines for Interactions between Clinical Faculty and the Pharmaceutical Industry and Health Industry Practices that Create Conflicts of Interest (PDF)

Complete Mandatory Training and Print Certificates

The online mandatory training modules are expected to take up to 1 hour to complete, but does not have to be finished in one sitting.

Mandatory Training Instructions (PDF)

  • During self registration you will need to provide this information:

