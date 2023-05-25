Memorial Day Flag Planting @ Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center

We invite you to join us in planting American flags along the entrance of Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center. Meet at the entrance of building 126 between 11am-1pm.

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died serving in the United States Armed Forces. To honor their sacrifice, we invite you to join us in planting American flags along the entrance of Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center. Meet at the entrance of building 126 between 11am-1pm.

Let us come together to pay tribute to our fallen heroes and show our gratitude for their service