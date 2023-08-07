Veteran Stand Down and Resource Event
When:
Wed. Sep 13, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Tierney Center
1231 Warner Ave
Tustin, CA
Cost:
Free
The Veteran Stand Down & Resource Event is brought to you by the Tierney Center for Veteran Services, OC Veterans & Military Families Collaborative, and the Long Beach VA Healthcare System. This event is designed to offer resources & referrals for Veteran benefits, employment, education, and social service connections for ALL men and women who serve and have served in the Armed Forces, regardless of branch or discharge status.
FREE SERVICES PROVIDED:
- Emergency Shelter / Housing
- Breakfast & Lunch
- Mental Health / Vision / Medical
- Bus Passes • Giveaways & Raffles
- Employment Assistance
- Peer Navigation • Child Support / Family Services
- VA Benefits
- Legal Aid / Expungement
- Hygiene Kits
- Cell Phone
BUS TRANSPORTATION:
PICK UPS: 8 a.m. & 10 a.m. DROP OFFS: 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.
- LB VA Hospital (in front of bldg. 165)
5901 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90822
- Santa Ana CRRC
888 W Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92701
- Laguna Hills CBOC (as needed, book with CBOC staff)
23719 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Woods, CA 92653
- Anaheim American Legion
936 N Lemon St, Anaheim, CA 92805
- Huntington Beach Central Library
7111 Talbert St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648
RSVP today! (RSVP not required)
Holly Sumner
Phone: 714-434-4634
Questions? Contact us!
Jade Smith
Phone: 714.795.3170 ext. 2004
Website:
Tierney Center