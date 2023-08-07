Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Stand Down and Resource Event

When:

Wed. Sep 13, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Tierney Center

1231 Warner Ave

Tustin, CA

Cost:

Free

The Veteran Stand Down & Resource Event is brought to you by the Tierney Center for Veteran Services, OC Veterans & Military Families Collaborative, and the Long Beach VA Healthcare System. This event is designed to offer resources & referrals for Veteran benefits, employment, education, and social service connections for ALL men and women who serve and have served in the Armed Forces, regardless of branch or discharge status.

FREE SERVICES PROVIDED: 

  • Emergency Shelter / Housing 
  • Breakfast & Lunch 
  • Mental Health / Vision / Medical 
  • Bus Passes • Giveaways & Raffles 
  • Employment Assistance 
  • Peer Navigation • Child Support / Family Services 
  • VA Benefits 
  • Legal Aid / Expungement 
  • Hygiene Kits 
  • Cell Phone

BUS TRANSPORTATION: 
PICK UPS: 8 a.m. & 10 a.m. DROP OFFS: 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. 

  • LB VA Hospital (in front of bldg. 165) 
    5901 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90822 
  • Santa Ana CRRC 
    888 W Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92701 
  • Laguna Hills CBOC (as needed, book with CBOC staff) 
    23719 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Woods, CA 92653 
  • Anaheim American Legion 
    936 N Lemon St, Anaheim, CA 92805
  • Huntington Beach Central Library 
    7111 Talbert St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648

RSVP today! (RSVP not required) 
Holly Sumner 
Phone: 714-434-4634

Questions? Contact us! 
Jade Smith 
Phone: 714.795.3170 ext. 2004 

Website: 
Tierney Center

See more events

Last updated: