Veteran Stand Down and Resource Event

The Veteran Stand Down & Resource Event is brought to you by the Tierney Center for Veteran Services, OC Veterans & Military Families Collaborative, and the Long Beach VA Healthcare System. This event is designed to offer resources & referrals for Veteran benefits, employment, education, and social service connections for ALL men and women who serve and have served in the Armed Forces, regardless of branch or discharge status.

FREE SERVICES PROVIDED:

Emergency Shelter / Housing

Breakfast & Lunch

Mental Health / Vision / Medical

Bus Passes • Giveaways & Raffles

Employment Assistance

Peer Navigation • Child Support / Family Services

VA Benefits

Legal Aid / Expungement

Hygiene Kits

Cell Phone

BUS TRANSPORTATION:

PICK UPS: 8 a.m. & 10 a.m. DROP OFFS: 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.

LB VA Hospital (in front of bldg. 165)

5901 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90822

Santa Ana CRRC

888 W Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92701

888 W Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Laguna Hills CBOC (as needed, book with CBOC staff)

23719 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Woods, CA 92653

23719 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Woods, CA 92653

Anaheim American Legion

936 N Lemon St, Anaheim, CA 92805

936 N Lemon St, Anaheim, CA 92805

Huntington Beach Central Library

7111 Talbert St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648

7111 Talbert St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648

RSVP today! (RSVP not required)

Holly Sumner

Phone: 714-434-4634

Questions? Contact us!

Jade Smith

Phone: 714.795.3170 ext. 2004

Website:

Tierney Center