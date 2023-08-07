Skip to Content
20th Annual Compton Stand Down

When:

Sat. Sep 23, 2023, 6:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

Compton Chamber of Commerce

700 N. Bullis Road

Compton, CA

Cost:

Free

Spread the word! We will be at the 20th Annual Compton Stand Down from Saturday, September 23 through Monday, September 25. Doors open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 23.

Presented by the Compton Chamber of Commerce, services include:

  • Employment assistance
  • Housing assistance
  • Legal assistance
  • Medical and vision exams
  • Mental health counseling
  • Chiropractic/acupuncture
  • Massage therapy
  • Clothing and hygiene kits
  • Showers and hair cuts
  • hot meals
  • and much more...

Veterans, pre-register for faster check-in with Melanie Martins at 562-826-8000, ext. 12054

For additional information, please contact:
Charlie Lonon at 562-400-1485 or email her at charlie.lonon@gmail.com
Dr. Lestean M. Johnson at 310-631-8611 or email her at cptchamber@aol.com

Last updated: