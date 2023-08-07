20th Annual Compton Stand Down
When:
Sat. Sep 23, 2023, 6:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Compton Chamber of Commerce
700 N. Bullis Road
Compton, CA
Cost:
Free
Spread the word! We will be at the 20th Annual Compton Stand Down from Saturday, September 23 through Monday, September 25. Doors open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 23.
Presented by the Compton Chamber of Commerce, services include:
- Employment assistance
- Housing assistance
- Legal assistance
- Medical and vision exams
- Mental health counseling
- Chiropractic/acupuncture
- Massage therapy
- Clothing and hygiene kits
- Showers and hair cuts
- hot meals
- and much more...
Veterans, pre-register for faster check-in with Melanie Martins at 562-826-8000, ext. 12054
For additional information, please contact:
Charlie Lonon at 562-400-1485 or email her at charlie.lonon@gmail.com
Dr. Lestean M. Johnson at 310-631-8611 or email her at cptchamber@aol.com