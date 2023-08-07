20th Annual Compton Stand Down

When: Sat. Sep 23, 2023, 6:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: Compton Chamber of Commerce 700 N. Bullis Road Compton, CA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Spread the word! We will be at the 20th Annual Compton Stand Down from Saturday, September 23 through Monday, September 25. Doors open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 23.

Presented by the Compton Chamber of Commerce, services include:

Employment assistance

Housing assistance

Legal assistance

Medical and vision exams

Mental health counseling

Chiropractic/acupuncture

Massage therapy

Clothing and hygiene kits

Showers and hair cuts

hot meals

and much more...

Veterans, pre-register for faster check-in with Melanie Martins at 562-826-8000, ext. 12054

For additional information, please contact:

Charlie Lonon at 562-400-1485 or email her at charlie.lonon@gmail.com

Dr. Lestean M. Johnson at 310-631-8611 or email her at cptchamber@aol.com