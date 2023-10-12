Saturday Vaccination Clinic

Our Vaccination Center is open at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, Bldg. 165 (“The Egg”) from Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM to 2:45 PM.

The Vaccination Center will also be open Saturday 10/14/2023 and 10/28/2023 from 8:00 AM to 2:45 PM.

Drop-ins available for flu and COVID-19 vaccines for enrolled Veterans only at the Vaccination Center.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 562-826-5151.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available in limited supply at Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

Flu shots are available in all clinics. It is safe to get a COVID-19 and flu shot at the same time. Protect yourself and your community by getting vaccinated today.