Saturday Vaccination Clinic
When:
Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:45 pm PT
Where:
Bldg 165, Rm D101 (The Egg)
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
Our Vaccination Center is open at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, Bldg. 165 (“The Egg”) from Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM to 2:45 PM.
The Vaccination Center will also be open Saturday 10/14/2023 and 10/28/2023 from 8:00 AM to 2:45 PM.
Drop-ins available for flu and COVID-19 vaccines for enrolled Veterans only at the Vaccination Center.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 562-826-5151.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available in limited supply at Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
Flu shots are available in all clinics. It is safe to get a COVID-19 and flu shot at the same time. Protect yourself and your community by getting vaccinated today.