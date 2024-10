Long Beach Stand Down Long Beach Stand Down When: Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Where: Veterans Park 101 E. 28th St. Long Beach, CA Cost: Free





The Long Beach Stand Down will be held at Veterans Park, 101 E. 28th St., Long Beach, CA 90806 on October 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This event is designed to help at-risk Veterans with housing, health, employment, benefits, resources and more!

Interested vendors can contact William Morisette.

