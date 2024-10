Veterans Social Connection November 15!

When: Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 8:30 am – 10:30 am PT Where: Canteen Patio 5901 East Seventh Street Long Beach, CA Cost: Free





The Veteran Social Connection (VSC) provides Veterans with an opportunity to meet and socialize in a safe environment and provide resources for Veterans. The VSC is held on the last Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on the Patriot Café Patio. Come by November 15!

