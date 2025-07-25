Join us for the 2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Local Competition Exhibit at The Egg on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.! VA Long Beach Veterans, staff, and visitors are invited to view an impressive display of artwork and performances submitted in five divisions: Art, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, and Music. Come celebrate the creativity and talent of our nation's Veterans!