Veteran stand down and resource fair

This event is designed to connect all who have served in the Armed Forces with essential resources and referrals for benefits, employment, education, and social services.

Whether you are a Veteran, Reservist, or member of the National Guard, you are welcome here, regardless of discharge status.

Shuttle Transportation

Pick Up:

8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Drop Off:

12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Pick up/Drop off Locations

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center

5901 E 7th Street

Long Beach, CA 90822

In front of Building 165

Cabrillo VA Clinic

2001 River Ave, Villages at Cabrillo

Long Beach, CA 90810

By the flag pole

Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC)

888 Santa Ana Blvd. Suite 150

Santa Ana, CA 92701

Parking lot

Long Beach Multi-Service Center

1301 W 12th Street

Long Beach, CA 90810

Parking lot

Laguna Hills VA Clinic

23119 Moulton Pkwy

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Veterans who are located at HUD-VASH Project-Based Housing sites, please coordinate with your on-campus social worker during their office hours for assistance with transportation to the event.

For questions or additional information, please contact Melanie Martins or William Morisette