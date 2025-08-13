Veteran stand down and resource fair
This event is designed to connect all who have served in the Armed Forces with essential resources and referrals for benefits, employment, education, and social services.
When:
No event data
Where:
Grijalva Park
368 N. Prospect Street
Orange, CA
Cost:
Free
Whether you are a Veteran, Reservist, or member of the National Guard, you are welcome here, regardless of discharge status.
Shuttle Transportation
Pick Up:
8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
Drop Off:
12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Pick up/Drop off Locations
Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
5901 E 7th Street
Long Beach, CA 90822
In front of Building 165
Cabrillo VA Clinic
2001 River Ave, Villages at Cabrillo
Long Beach, CA 90810
By the flag pole
Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC)
888 Santa Ana Blvd. Suite 150
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Parking lot
Long Beach Multi-Service Center
1301 W 12th Street
Long Beach, CA 90810
Parking lot
Laguna Hills VA Clinic
23119 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Veterans who are located at HUD-VASH Project-Based Housing sites, please coordinate with your on-campus social worker during their office hours for assistance with transportation to the event.
For questions or additional information, please contact Melanie Martins or William Morisette