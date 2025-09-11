Veterans Legal Institute
Veterans Legal Institute on September 19
When:
No event data
Where:
Bldg. 165, Rm. D101 (The Egg)
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
The Veterans Legal Institute is partnering with VA Long Beach for a Legal Clinic on Friday, September 19 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Egg (Bldg. 165, Rm. D101) at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center!
Please call 714-852-3492 for a consultation with an attorney to receive assistance with the following matters:
• Eviction
• Discharge Upgrades
• Family Law
• Bankruptcy
• Expungement
• Other Areas