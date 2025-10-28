Skip to Content

Women Veterans Social Connection Brunch

Women Veterans Social Connection Brunch

When:

No event data

Where:

Building 165, Room D101 (The Egg)

5901 East Seventh Street

Long Beach, CA

Cost:

Free

 You’re Invited! 

Join us for the Women Veteran Social Connection Brunch at VA Long Beach!

Connect, mingle, and enjoy light refreshments with fellow Women Veterans. Let’s celebrate and build community together!

 Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
 Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
 Location: Building 165, Room D101 (“The Egg”)

RSVP is required by October 31!

Sign up by emailing us at: VHALONWVSC@va.gov
Long Beach VA Women Veterans — we can’t wait to see you there!

Other VA events

Last updated: 