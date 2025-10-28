Women Veterans Social Connection Brunch

You’re Invited!



Join us for the Women Veteran Social Connection Brunch at VA Long Beach!



Connect, mingle, and enjoy light refreshments with fellow Women Veterans. Let’s celebrate and build community together!



Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Building 165, Room D101 (“The Egg”)



RSVP is required by October 31!



Sign up by emailing us at: VHALONWVSC@va.gov

Long Beach VA Women Veterans — we can’t wait to see you there!