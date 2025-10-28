Women Veterans Social Connection Brunch
Women Veterans Social Connection Brunch
When:
No event data
Where:
Building 165, Room D101 (The Egg)
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
You’re Invited!
Join us for the Women Veteran Social Connection Brunch at VA Long Beach!
Connect, mingle, and enjoy light refreshments with fellow Women Veterans. Let’s celebrate and build community together!
Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Building 165, Room D101 (“The Egg”)
RSVP is required by October 31!
Sign up by emailing us at: VHALONWVSC@va.gov
Long Beach VA Women Veterans — we can’t wait to see you there!