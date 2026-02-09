Veterans Legal Institute Legal Clinic
When:
Fri. Sep 18, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Bldg. 165, Rm. C209B and D101 (The Egg)
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
Veterans Legal Institute and VA Long Beach are proud to offer a free monthly Veterans Benefits Legal Clinic to assist with the following:
- Vietnam Veterans with Agent Orange Exposure
- Veterans with Burn Pit Exposure
- All other VA Disability Benefits Claims and Appeals
Please bring your DD214 and recent VA Decision Letter. Walk-ins welcome. Appointments available by applying online at vetslegal.org/application or by phone