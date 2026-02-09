Skip to Content

Veterans Legal Institute Legal Clinic

When:

Fri. Nov 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Bldg. 165, Rm. C209B and D101 (The Egg)

5901 East Seventh Street

Long Beach, CA

Cost:

Free

Veterans Legal Institute and VA Long Beach are proud to offer a free monthly Veterans Benefits Legal Clinic to assist with the following:

  • Vietnam Veterans with Agent Orange Exposure
  • Veterans with Burn Pit Exposure
  • All other VA Disability Benefits Claims and Appeals 

Please bring your DD214 and recent VA Decision Letter. Walk-ins welcome. Appointments available by applying online at vetslegal.org/application or by phone .

