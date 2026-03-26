National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
When:
Sat. Apr 25, 2026, 4:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Lobbies of Bldg 126 and 164
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day allows Veterans to dispose of prescription drugs safely, conveniently, and responsibly.
Saturday, April 25, 2026
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Collection Locations:
Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
5901 E 7th St. Long Beach, CA 90822
Lobby of Buildings 126 and 164
Take-back of medications is free and anonymous
For more information, call 1-