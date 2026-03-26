Lobbies of Bldg 126 and 164

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day allows Veterans to dispose of prescription drugs safely, conveniently, and responsibly.



Saturday, April 25, 2026

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Collection Locations:

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center

5901 E 7th St. Long Beach, CA 90822

Lobby of Buildings 126 and 164

Take-back of medications is free and anonymous



For more information, call 1-