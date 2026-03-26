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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

When:

Sat. Apr 25, 2026, 4:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Lobbies of Bldg 126 and 164

5901 East Seventh Street

Long Beach, CA

Cost:

Free

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day allows Veterans to dispose of prescription drugs safely, conveniently, and responsibly.

Saturday, April 25, 2026
10:00 a.m. to  2:00 p.m.

Collection Locations:
Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
5901 E 7th St. Long Beach, CA 90822
Lobby of Buildings 126 and 164

Take-back of medications is free and anonymous

For more information, call 1-

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