Whole Health Day at Santa Ana VA Clinic
When:
Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Outside of the Santa Ana VA Clinic
1506 Brookhollow Drive, Suite 100
Santa Ana, CA
Cost:
Free
The goal of Whole Health Day is to increase awareness of Whole Health programming and resources available to Veterans and staff at the Santa Ana CBOC. Subject matter experts will share information on programs that support health and well‑being at various tables, and attendees will have opportunities to directly engage in Whole Health, complementary and integrative health, and creative arts offerings. This event is open to the public.