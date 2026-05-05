Whole Health Day at Santa Fe Springs VA Clinic
Whole Health Day at Santa Fe Springs VA Clinic
When:
Tue. Jun 2, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Outside of Santa Fe Springs VA Clinic
10330 Pioneer Boulevard, Suite 180
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Cost:
Free
The goal of Whole Health Day is to increase awareness of Whole Health programming and resources available to Veterans and staff at the Santa Fe Springs CBOC. Subject matter experts will share information on programs that support health and well‑being at various tables, and attendees will have opportunities to directly engage in Whole Health, complementary and integrative health, and creative arts offerings. This event is open to the public.