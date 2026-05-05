16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll
16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll
When:
Thu. May 21, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Patriot Park (Outside Bldg. 2)
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items. VA medical centers around the nation are invited to participate in free, VA2K events which often includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles).