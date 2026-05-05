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16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll

16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll

When:

Thu. May 21, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Patriot Park (Outside Bldg. 2)

5901 East Seventh Street

Long Beach, CA

Cost:

Free

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items. VA medical centers around the nation are invited to participate in free, VA2K events which often includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles).

Other VA events

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