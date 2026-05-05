Adaptive Sports Expo 2026

The Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center is proud to host the 8th Adaptive Sport Expo, a groundbreaking event that combines innovative adaptive sports with direct patient care and information to empower our local Veterans, particularly those with Spinal Cord Injuries/Disorders (SCI/D). This dynamic and inclusive event is an unforgettable experience, fostering spirit of independence, community engagement, and enhanced quality of life for our nation's local heroes. With the generous support of Veterans Service Organizations, sponsors, and volunteers, we are poised to make a lasting impact to our SCI community. One of the many highlights of this year's event will be the opportunity for a Grand Re-Opening of our brand-new Athletic Field. This space offers a unique opportunity for Veterans to engage in adaptive sports clinics and recreational activities. Building on the success of last year's Expo, which provided an engaging, competitive, and educational experience for Veteran participants, we will once again offer a diverse range of adaptive sports, including cycling, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, boccia, adaptive rock climbing, and much more. 99% of participants surveyed reported they would participate again based on last years’ outcome survey. Our primary objective is to promote Veterans participation in adaptive sports either locally or through national programs (VA or otherwise), leading to improved health outcomes, and to expand access to Veteran-centric health and wellness programs.