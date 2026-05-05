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Memorial Day Flag Planting

Memorial Day Flag Planting

When:

Fri. May 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Canteen and Bldg. 126 Entrance

5901 East Seventh Street

Long Beach, CA

Cost:

Free

This is VA Long Beach Healthcare System's annual recognition of Veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.

Event Schedule:

  • POW Table rededication - 11:00-11:45 a.m. in the Canteen
  • Annual Memorial Day Flag planting between 7th street entrance and Building 126 - 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

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