Memorial Day Flag Planting
Memorial Day Flag Planting
When:
Fri. May 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Canteen and Bldg. 126 Entrance
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
This is VA Long Beach Healthcare System's annual recognition of Veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.
Event Schedule:
- POW Table rededication - 11:00-11:45 a.m. in the Canteen
- Annual Memorial Day Flag planting between 7th street entrance and Building 126 - 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.