Campus Cleanup Day at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
When:
Fri. Sep 18, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
Where:
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
Campus Clean Up Day is an opportunity for our community to come together and take action against pollution while promoting environmental responsibility. The event’s purpose is to prevent litter from entering our waterways, protect local wildlife, and maintain a clean, healthy campus for everyone. By participating, volunteers help reduce pollution at its source and learn about everyday practices that support a cleaner environment.