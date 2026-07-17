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Campus Cleanup Day at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center

When:

Fri. Sep 18, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Where:

5901 East Seventh Street

Long Beach, CA

Cost:

Free

Campus Clean Up Day is an opportunity for our community to come together and take action against pollution while promoting environmental responsibility. The event’s purpose is to prevent litter from entering our waterways, protect local wildlife, and maintain a clean, healthy campus for everyone. By participating, volunteers help reduce pollution at its source and learn about everyday practices that support a cleaner environment. 

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