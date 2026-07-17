Caregiver and Family Resource Fair
Caregiver and Family Resource Fair
When:
Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Bldg. 165, Rm. D101, "The Egg"
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
The Caregiver & Family Resource Fair is an event to bring together VA and community partners who are working collectively to support caregivers. The target audience for the Resource Fair includes but is not limited to Veterans, Family Caregivers, General Caregivers, and any other family member, friend, or neighbor who the Veteran identifies as a support person. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with VA and community partners to receive resources, education, and support.