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Breast Cancer Risk Reduction and Screening Event

Breast Cancer Risk Reduction and Screening Event

When:

Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Bldg. 165, Rm. D101 "The Egg" and Stars and Stripes Plaza

5901 East Seventh Street

Long Beach, CA

Cost:

Free

Join us for an engaging and informative Breast Cancer Risk Reduction and Screening Event focused on the importance of breast cancer screening and proactive wellness. This event features a series of short, impactful lectures designed to empower attendees with knowledge on risk reduction, healthy lifestyle choices, and supportive programs that contribute to breast cancer prevention.

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