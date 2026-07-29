Breast Cancer Risk Reduction and Screening Event
Breast Cancer Risk Reduction and Screening Event
When:
Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Bldg. 165, Rm. D101 "The Egg" and Stars and Stripes Plaza
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
Join us for an engaging and informative Breast Cancer Risk Reduction and Screening Event focused on the importance of breast cancer screening and proactive wellness. This event features a series of short, impactful lectures designed to empower attendees with knowledge on risk reduction, healthy lifestyle choices, and supportive programs that contribute to breast cancer prevention.