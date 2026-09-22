This event will celebrate U.S. Navy Veteran Eric Igama's portrait as part of the Veteran Portrait Project at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center. This project was developed by the VA Long Beach Veterans Appreciation Committee in collaboration with the School of Art at California State University, Long Beach to encourage art students at our neighboring university to pay tribute to our Veterans by drawing a portrait of one Veteran who participated in the “Meet a Veteran” project each semester which will be displayed front and center in our medical center. This project allows us to honor our Veterans, allows CSULB students to hone their artistic skills & get to know our Veterans on a personal basis, highlights the work of the student artists, and continues to build a strong partnership with our neighboring university.