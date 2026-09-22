White Cane Day Event

The white cane is more than a tool—it's a symbol of independence, safety, and freedom for individuals with visual impairments. Help us celebrate and raise awareness!

What to expect:

Outreach table on visual impairment & mobility aids

White Cane obstacle course

Blindness sensitivity training

Interactive stations & informational displays

Personal stories from Blind Veterans + guest speakers

Community mobility exercises & awareness walk

White Cane March on campus

This event is for everyone—staff, students, and community members! Come learn, connect, and stand together for a more inclusive community.