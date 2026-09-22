White Cane Day Event
White Cane Day Event
When:
Thu. Oct 15, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Bldg. 165, Rm. D101 (The Egg)
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
The white cane is more than a tool—it's a symbol of independence, safety, and freedom for individuals with visual impairments. Help us celebrate and raise awareness!
What to expect:
- Outreach table on visual impairment & mobility aids
- White Cane obstacle course
- Blindness sensitivity training
- Interactive stations & informational displays
- Personal stories from Blind Veterans + guest speakers
- Community mobility exercises & awareness walk
- White Cane March on campus
This event is for everyone—staff, students, and community members! Come learn, connect, and stand together for a more inclusive community.