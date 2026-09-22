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White Cane Day Event

White Cane Day Event

When:

Thu. Oct 15, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Bldg. 165, Rm. D101 (The Egg)

5901 East Seventh Street

Long Beach, CA

Cost:

Free

The white cane is more than a tool—it's a symbol of independence, safety, and freedom for individuals with visual impairments. Help us celebrate and raise awareness!

What to expect:

  • Outreach table on visual impairment & mobility aids
  • White Cane obstacle course
  • Blindness sensitivity training
  • Interactive stations & informational displays
  • Personal stories from Blind Veterans + guest speakers
  • Community mobility exercises & awareness walk
  • White Cane March on campus

This event is for everyone—staff, students, and community members! Come learn, connect, and stand together for a more inclusive community.

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