Winter Wellness/Great American Smoke Out Event
Winter Wellness/Great American Smoke Out Event
When:
Thu. Dec 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Stars and Stripes Plaza
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
Join us for a health fair designed to connect Veterans with resources for health promotion and disease prevention. This event supports several national health initiatives, including tobacco treatment, colon cancer screening, oral health, substance use treatment, weight management, and suicide prevention.
Attendees can visit resource tables staffed by healthcare teams to learn more about these initiatives and connect directly with the services and care they need.