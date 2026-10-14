Sidewalk Chalk - Veterans Day 2026
Sidewalk Chalk - Veterans Day 2026
When:
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Concrete pathway by entrance of Bldg. 126
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
On November 10, 2026 from noon to 1:00 p.m., the Veterans Appreciation Committee will be celebrating Veterans Day via Sidewalk Chalk Art on the concrete pathway to the left of Bldg. 126 when facing the building. We will be having staff and Veteran volunteers create chalk messages and drawings to welcome Veterans to the Tibor Rubin VA and celebrate Veterans Day.