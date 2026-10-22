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Laguna Hills VA Clinic Open House

Laguna Hills VA Clinic Open House

When:

Fri. Nov 20, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Clinic entrance

23719 Moulton Parkway

Laguna Hills, CA

Cost:

Free

After being closed for 6 months due to flood damage, we're thrilled to reopen our doors — and we want to celebrate with you!

Join us as we welcome Veterans, families, and the community back to your local VA clinic.

Come see the newly restored facility, meet our care team, tour the clinic, and learn about the services available to you. Light refreshments will be provided!

Thank you for your patience during our closure — we couldn't be more excited to welcome you home.

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