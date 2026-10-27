Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS) National Family Caregiver Month
Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS) National Family Caregiver Month
When:
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Stars and Stripes Plaza
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
Caregiver Wellness Day is designed to recognize, support, and celebrate family caregivers who provide care and assistance to Veterans. The event promotes caregiver well-being by offering an opportunity for caregivers to focus on self-care, connect with support resources, and receive acknowledgment for their critical role in the Veteran's care journey.