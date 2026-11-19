SCI 9th Annual Adaptive Sports Expo
SCI 9th Annual Adaptive Sports Expo
When:
Fri. May 21, 2027, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Athletic Field (next to Parking Lot G)
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
The Adaptive Sports Expo is an interactive, competitive, and educational experience that lets Veteran participants explore adaptive sports firsthand. Activities include cycling, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, boccia, and adaptive rock climbing, with more options planned. The expo aims to increase Veteran participation in adaptive sports, which supports better health outcomes for every Veteran. It also connects participants to Veteran-centered health and wellness programs across the VA system of care.