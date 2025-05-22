Adaptive Sports Expo Marks First Day of New Athletic Field for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

May 22, 2025

Long Beach , CA — The Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center hosted its 7th annual Adaptive Sports Expo, empowering Veterans through adaptive sports and recreation.

On Friday, May 16, more than 650 Veterans, community members, and VA staff gathered at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center to experience adaptive sports and celebrate the opening of a new athletic field at its Annual Adaptive Sports Expo. In addition to providing an opportunity to try adaptive sports (sports that are modified to allow people with physical and mental disabilities to participate) – including rock climbing, basketball, rugby, pickleball and over 15 more activities, the Expo hosted more than 40 vendors proving services to Veterans.

Adaptive sports are a fun way get physical exercise, become part of a community, and develop independent living skills. VA research and clinical experience shows that physical activity is important to maintaining good health and improving overall quality of life. No prior experience is needed to get started.

“We designed the Expo to be open to all Veterans, family, friends, caregivers, staff and community partners as part of our effort build community and plant the seed for lifelong growth,” said Adaptive Sports Expo Leadership Team Chair Dr. Colin Lenington, OTD, OTR/L.

The event opened with a ribbon cutting for VA Long Beach’s new Athletic Field. The field features a state-of-the-art archery range with eight accessible lanes; a multi-sport court lined for basketball, pickleball, and tennis; a new walking path; outdoor exercise equipment; and additional parking.

"With the addition of our new athletic field, we are taking a significant step forward in our goal of delivering exceptional care and service to our nation’s heroes. This facility not only promotes physical health and wellness among our Veterans, it also fosters a stronger sense of community and resilience," said VA Long Beach Medical Center Director Walt Dannenberg.

To learn more about VA Long Beach SCI services, visit the VA Long Beach Healthcare System Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders website.