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News releases

News releases for VA Long Beach health care.

  • December 5, 2024

    VA is launching a new outreach campaign to encourage all eligible Veterans to enroll in VA health care – including approximately 84,660 unenrolled California Veterans who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

  • June 4, 2024

    VA Long Beach Healthcare System will host an Adaptive Sports Expo on Friday, June 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center.

  • May 1, 2024

    Today, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough awarded VA Long Beach Healthcare System Medical Center Director Walt C. Dannenberg with one of VA’s highest honors – the Secretary of Veterans Affairs Award for Excellence in Nursing & Advancement of Nursing Programs. 