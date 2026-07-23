News releases
News releases for VA Long Beach health care.
December 5, 2024
VA is launching a new outreach campaign to encourage all eligible Veterans to enroll in VA health care – including approximately 84,660 unenrolled California Veterans who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
June 4, 2024
VA Long Beach Healthcare System will host an Adaptive Sports Expo on Friday, June 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center.
May 1, 2024
Today, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough awarded VA Long Beach Healthcare System Medical Center Director Walt C. Dannenberg with one of VA’s highest honors – the Secretary of Veterans Affairs Award for Excellence in Nursing & Advancement of Nursing Programs.