VA Long Beach announces permanent appointments for senior leaders

PRESS RELEASE

June 16, 2026

Long Beach, CA - This week, VA Long Beach announced the permanent appointments of Dr. Charmaine Mainor as Associate Director for Patient Care Services / Nurse Executive; Dr. Lina Salty as Deputy Chief of Staff; and Dr. Daniel McGrath as Deputy Associate Director, Patient Care Services / Deputy Nurse Executive.

“I am honored to work with such a talented leadership team at VA Long Beach and am pleased to announce that Dr. Mainor, Dr. Salty, and Dr. McGrath will assume their acting roles in a permanent capacity,” said VA Long Beach Medical Center Director Walt C. Dannenberg. “Their deep experience and tireless dedication to providing care of the highest quality to Veterans helps advance our journey to becoming the #1 health care system in the nation.”

The three appointments are effective June 14, 2026. Biographies linked below: