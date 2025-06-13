VA Long Beach Awarded Accreditation from The Joint Commission

PRESS RELEASE

June 13, 2025

Long Beach , CA — This week, the VA Long Beach Healthcare System was notified that it earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital; Home Care; and Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Program Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

VA Long Beach underwent a rigorous, unannounced on-site review from March 25 to 28, 2025. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with standards for the three programs spanning several areas including leadership, patient safety, environment of care, infection control, medication management, provision of care, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance.

“I am incredibly proud of the entire VA Long Beach team for their dedication to providing care of the highest quality to our Veterans, which is reflected in the accreditation,” said VA Long Beach Medical Center Director Walt C. Dannenberg. “The Gold Seal reflects our team’s hard work and commitment to ensuring Service Excellence, safety, and meeting national healthcare standards.”

As part of the inspection process, the surveyors conducted on-site observations, as well as interviewed patients and VA employees. VA Long Beach was able to achieve accreditation in part through its ongoing commitment to patient safety and quality, including regular training on national standards and best practices, continuous internal reviews to ensure compliance with standards, and careful analysis of potential risk areas.

“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend VA Long Beach for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients.”

