VA Long Beach earns ACEP Silver Level Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

PRESS RELEASE

October 2, 2026

Long Beach, CA - VA Long Beach's Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center has been awarded Silver Level Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), recognizing the Emergency Department's exceptional commitment to specialized care for older adult Veterans.

VA Long Beach is the only facility in the city of Long Beach to hold any level of ACEP Geriatric ED accreditation. It also becomes one of only 13 VA facilities nationwide to reach the Silver Level distinction.

“This achievement reflects the team's strong processes and their ongoing commitment to providing the best possible care for our Veterans,” said Dr. Jerry Kim, Acting Director of Emergency Medicine, VA Central Office Medical Operations Center. “Geriatric ED accreditation has been associated with broad improvements in outcomes for our geriatric Veterans, including reduced hospital admissions, lower mortality, and lower care costs.”

While people over the age of 75 are more likely to visit the emergency department than any other group of adults, standard emergency care practices aren’t specialized to meet the unique needs of older adults.

Senior-friendly emergency departments ensure staff receive specialized training to understand health issues faced by older adults; use proven, consistent methods to handle common problems in older patients, so every patient gets the same high-quality care no matter who’s on duty; ensure transitions out of the ED go smoothly – whether that means going home, being admitted to the hospital, or moving to a long-term care facility; and continually look for ways to improve.

“We have intentionally integrated geriatric-focused care processes into our daily Emergency Department operations, bringing together an interdisciplinary team within the department and extending that collaboration across the facility,” said Dr. Jessica Hoffmann, Acting Chief of Emergency Medicine for VA Long Beach. “This achievement represents our shared commitment to providing older Veterans with high-quality, coordinated care.”

About Geriatric ED Accreditation

The ACEP Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation program establishes standards for emergency departments to provide specialized, age-appropriate care for older adult patients. Accredited departments implement enhanced protocols, staff training, and care coordination processes designed specifically to address the unique medical, cognitive, and social needs of geriatric patients.

Level 2 accreditation identifies sites that have integrated and sustained older adult care initiatives into daily operations. They demonstrate interdisciplinary cooperation for delivery of senior friendly services and have an established supervisor or director coordinating staff tasked with the daily performance of these services.