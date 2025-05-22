VA Long Beach Enrolls over 33,000 Veterans into Million Veteran Program – Leading VA Nationally in Enrollments

PRESS RELEASE

Long Beach , CA — Long Beach Veterans serve country again, this time through research.

Over 33,000 Veterans who receive care at VA Long Beach have now joined the Million Veteran Program (MVP), VA’s largest research effort. MVP is working to improve Veteran lives by studying how genes, lifestyle, military experiences, and exposures affect health. Over 1,000,000 Veterans across the nation have already joined MVP. VA Long Beach was the first to reach the 33,000 Veteran enrollment milestone, enrolling more Veterans than any other VA healthcare system.

“Participating in MVP is another way Veterans are helping all Americans. MVP allows scientists and physicians to better understand the risk of developing diseases and to identify more effective treatments. We thank every Veteran who have joined MVP nationwide and at the VA Long Beach.,” said Dr. Timothy Morgan, MVP Local Site Investigator.

Every Veteran makes a difference in our research

Thanks to the over one million Veterans nationwide, including more than 33,000 Veterans who have joined MVP at VA Long Beach, scientists understand certain health conditions better than ever before.

Already, MVP data supported the largest genetic studies to date on posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depression, and heart disease. Some of other areas being studied include tinnitus, cancer, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, Gulf War Illness, endometriosis, and suicide prevention.

To learn more, visit the Million Veteran Program website or call toll-free at 866-441-6075 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST.

For more information, please contact Alyssa Rivas at 562-276-5873 or email alyssa.rivas@va.gov.