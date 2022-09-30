VA Long Beach Healthcare System Celebrates Grand Opening of New VA Clinic in Placentia

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2022

Long Beach , CA — A new state-of-the-art facility to better serve Veterans in Northern Orange County

VA Long Beach Healthcare System (VALBHS) is excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Placentia VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) at 10am on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

The new clinic is located at 770 S. Placentia Avenue, Placentia, CA and serving more than 2,808 Veterans at it’s 15,000 square foot clinic. In addition to Primary Care, the clinic also offers Women’s Health, X-ray, and Podiatry with plans for expansion. VALBHS has six clinics in total located in Cabrillo, Gardena, Laguna Hills, Santa Ana, and Santa Fe Springs. The hospital and clinics provide care to over 80,650 enrolled Veterans.

Special guests to the event will include Walt C. Dannenberg, Medical Center Director; Congresswoman Young Kim, Congressional District 39; and David Keele, Chief Financial Officer from Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN) 22.