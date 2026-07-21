VA Long Beach receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 21, 2026

Long Beach, CA - VA Long Beach received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA Long Beach in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Sterilizers and equipment site prep: Prepare space for installation of 3 new upgraded sterilizers.

Prepare space for installation of 3 new upgraded sterilizers. Utility backbone feasibility study: Will evaluate how to update aging utility systems in multiple campus buildings, including options for upgrading electrical, plumbing, and other key systems to support safe, reliable care for the next 30 years.

Will evaluate how to update aging utility systems in multiple campus buildings, including options for upgrading electrical, plumbing, and other key systems to support safe, reliable care for the next 30 years. Integrated Authorize Projects: Multiple building improvement projects necessary for special population patients. This includes stronger building supports, replacement and enhancement of interior lighting, and campus safety and security improvements.

Multiple building improvement projects necessary for special population patients. This includes stronger building supports, replacement and enhancement of interior lighting, and campus safety and security improvements. Four direct patient care area enhancement projects: Improve spaces across multiple buildings to address patient flow, increase safety, and asbestos abatement.

Improve spaces across multiple buildings to address patient flow, increase safety, and asbestos abatement. Community Living Center patient lifts upgrade: Supports design to add and extend patient lift systems, improving safety for staff and patients during everyday care. Will extends 97 existing patient lifts from bedrooms into adjacent patient private bathrooms, install 33 new patient lifts, and add 1 patient lift to the physical therapy area.

“This funding allows VA Long Beach to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Southern California,” said Interim Medical Center Director Christina White.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: