VA Long Beach receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 19, 2026

Long Beach, CA - The VA Long Beach Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA Long Beach in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Modernize and replace outdated imaging equipment

Demolish outdated portion of Building 5 and repair connected administrative spaces

Upgrade electrical switchgear to ensure safety during earthquake and support all essential buildings

Upgrade central chiller plant to support three new buildings on campus

Make facility improvements, such as ceiling and floor repairs

Upgrade Building 126 elevators

Prepare and support site for new sterilization equipment

Upgrade entrance signage and landscaping

“This funding allows VA Long Beach to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Southern California,” said Interim Medical Center Director Jean J. Gurga.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: